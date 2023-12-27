LAX

Protest blocks traffic near entrance to LAX

Traffic was at a standstill on streets near the airport during one of the year's busiest travel weeks.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A protest blocked traffic Wednesday near Los Angeles International Airport, bringing traffic on some nearby streets to a stop during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The crowd dispersed when police arrived at the scene near the airport's entrance on Century Boulevard and moved to nearby locations. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area around the airport.

Traffic was stopped on some streets near the airport. Debris appeared to have been left in lanes on Century Boulevard.

Video showed authorities taking protesters into custody, but it was not immediately clear how many people were arrested. Details about the protest were not immediately available.

The protest began after 8 a.m. during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year at the airport. More than 1.9 million travelers were expected at LAX during the holiday travel period that began Dec. 15 and continues through Jan. 2. The busiest days at LAX were expected to be Dec. 21, 22, Thursday and Friday.

