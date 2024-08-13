Traffic

Protest slows traffic on 405 Freeway in West LA

Lanes reopened later Tuesday morning and several people were taken into custody.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A protest blocked traffic Tuesday Aug. 13, 2024 at a freeway interchange in West Los Angeles.
A protest blocked traffic Tuesday morning on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.

Protesters were sitting on the southbound 405 Freeway near the 10 Freeway, backing up traffic from the Venice area toward the Sepulveda Pass. California Highway Patrol officers appeared to take several people into custody.

Details about the protest were not immediately available.

Lanes reopened at about 9:30 a.m., but traffic remained slow on the southbound side of the freeway.

