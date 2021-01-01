2021 Starts Off Quiet Before Chances of Rain Usher in New Year

A quiet weather pattern will usher in the New Year in Southern California with some cloud cover for the first week before a rain chance.

By next week, an unsettled pattern arrives, and with it comes two chances for some showers, NBCLA meteorologist David Biggar said.

In the afternoon hours Saturday, it will be dry but cloudy.

Monday brings a system on the central coast.

A chance of arrives rain late Monday and into early Tuesday.

After the first rain chance, Tuesday will be dry for the remainder of the day. However, Wednesday will bring another system and with it another chance for showers in the region.