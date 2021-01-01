First Alert Forecast

2021 Starts Off Quiet Before Chances of Rain Usher in New Year

Watch the sunrise over the Valley New Year's Day in the player below.

A quiet weather pattern will usher in the New Year in Southern California with some cloud cover for the first week before a rain chance.

By next week, an unsettled pattern arrives, and with it comes two chances for some showers, NBCLA meteorologist David Biggar said.

We'll roll into 2021 pretty smoothly before a chance of rain shows up the following week. David Biggar has your First Alert Forecast for the New Year. 

In the afternoon hours Saturday, it will be dry but cloudy.

Monday brings a system on the central coast.

A chance of arrives rain late Monday and into early Tuesday.

After the first rain chance, Tuesday will be dry for the remainder of the day. However, Wednesday will bring another system and with it another chance for showers in the region. 

