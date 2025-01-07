See tips for driving in strong winds on Southern California roads

Powerful winds with potentially damaging gusts are in the forecast for Southern California.
Strong winds arrived Tuesday morning when a red flag morning went into effect for Los Angeles County and other areas. The red flag warning will be in effect until Thursday afternoon in some areas.
The strongest winds are expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday, but strong gusts were reported as drivers hit roads for the morning commute in Los Angeles.
Below, some tips on driving in high winds from the California Office of Emergency Services.
- Keep both hands on the wheel and slow down to a safe driving speed.
- Stay a safe distance away from other vehicles as strong gusts may blow others into adjacent lanes.
- Turn on your headlights if needed in case of blowing dust, sand, snow or rain.
- Be cautious of strong winds suddenly moving your car.
- Stay clear of high-profile vehicles or when towing a trailer, as these are more likely to be affected by high winds.
- Watch for debris that may suddenly blow onto the roadway.
- If winds are severe enough to prevent safe driving, pull over and park away from any trees, power lines or other tall obstacles that may fall onto your car.