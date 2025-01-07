See tips for driving in strong winds on Southern California roads

Powerful winds with potentially damaging gusts are in the forecast for Southern California.

Strong winds arrived Tuesday morning when a red flag morning went into effect for Los Angeles County and other areas. The red flag warning will be in effect until Thursday afternoon in some areas.

The strongest winds are expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday, but strong gusts were reported as drivers hit roads for the morning commute in Los Angeles.

Below, some tips on driving in high winds from the California Office of Emergency Services.