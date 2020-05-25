Heat Wave Peaks With Triple-Digit Temperatures in Parts of SoCal

A heat wave will strengthen its hold on Southern California Wednesday when temperatures climb into the triple digits in some communities.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles, where temperatures are forecast to be around 20 degrees higher than normal.

"If you thought yesterday was hot, we're going to get even hotter," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola

Hottest day of the week is today! Excessive Heat Warnings in effect through Friday for our deserts where triple digit heat is on the way #heatwave @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/CltxLSk3tW — Shanna Mendiola (@ShannaNBCLA) May 27, 2020

Wednesday's high temperatures mark the peak of a weeklong heat wave. Expect highs of 75 to 99 along the coast, 90-100 in most valley areas, 95-105 in the Antelope Valley, and 80-100 in the mountains and foothills.

The excessive heat warning is in effect for Tuesday through Thursday for the Antelope Valley.

“Temperatures come down, starting Friday, but gradually,” said Mendiola.

Health officials urged Southland residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. They warned that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Los Angeles County will open cooling centers around the area starting Tuesday, to give residents a place to escape the heat.

The centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m., and they will "operate in compliance with physical distancing and other safety criteria" due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The county cooling centers will be located at:

Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles;

Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave., Azusa;

El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar;

Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena;

Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road;

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2;

Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E. Avenue R, Sun Village; and

Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Ave., El Monte.

Available locations may change, and a current list is available here, or by calling 211.