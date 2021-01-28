January Storm: Southern California Evacuation Information and Road Closures

A storm fueled by an atmospheric river over the Pacific will enter Los Angeles County and other parts of Southern California Thursday eve ing with the heaviest rain expected Thursday night and into Friday.

Some communities near wildfire burn scars are facing the threat of debris flows and dangerous flooding due to possible downpours.

We’ll have updated evacuation information by county below.

Los Angeles County

A flash flood watch was issued for the recent burn areas in LA County, including the Bobcat, Lake, and Ranch2 fire areas. Flood watches also were issued in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Orange County

A voluntary evacuation order was issued by the Orange County Sheriff's Department for residents near the Bond Fire burn area due to the possibility of mud or debris flows from the impending storm. The warning affects homes in the Silverado, Williams and Modjesdka canyons. Santiago Canyon Road is open to residents only east of the 241/261 interchange and north of Ridgeline Road.

The Red Cross will open a small assistance center at El Modena High School, 3920 E. Spring St. in Orange, at 2 p.m. The center will offer resources for evacuees, along with water and snacks, but it will not be an evacuation shelter.

Riverside County

Evacuation warnings were issued for the Apple and El Dorado burn scar areas, where residents were asked to be prepared for possible downpours that could trigger debris flows.

San Bernardino County

Evacuation centers have been set up at the following locations.

Red Cross will be opening a Reception Center at Redlands East Valley High School, 31000 E. Colton Ave., Redlands (571-595-7771)

Devore Animal Shelter 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino is accepting large animals; Public Info Line is 211 or (909) 355-8800