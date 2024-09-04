Temperatures soar into triple-digits as late-summer heat grips Southern California

What to Know This week's temperatures peak on Thursday and Friday with highs well above 100 degrees in several areas.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect for most of Southern California through Friday.

Elevated wildfire conditions will accompany the hot and dry weather in the mountains, valleys and deserts.

Temperatures will climb well into triple-digits over a widespread area of Southern California with the warmest days of the week on the horizon.

Temperatures through Friday in the valleys and inland communities will reach triple digits. Expect highs in the mid- to high-90s in the Los Angeles basin and high-80s on the coast for the rest of the week.

Temperatures have increase by a few degrees each day this week with the high expected to reach the mid-90s in the LA basin by Wednesday. Triple-digit heat will spread into the valleys by Thursday.

Nighttime temperatures will remain in the 70s in the valleys this week.

Inland areas will see highs around 105 to 110 degrees. Some parts of the Inland Empire and San Fernando Valley might reach 112 degrees.

Heat alerts are in effect for most of Southern California.

An excessive heat warning for all of Southern California with the exception of coastal communities will begin Wednesday and continue through Friday. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week, when temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees above average.

"Dangerous heat is on the way, and it's going to be like this for the next three days, if not hotter," said NBCLA forecaster Shanna Mendiola. "We don't get a break overnight. Those warm lows are going to stick with us for the next few nights."

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an ozone advisory that will be in place until 8 p.m. Friday due to anticipated elevated smog levels because of the heat wave. The ozone level is expected to reach the unhealthy level or worse in the Santa Clarita Valley and portions of the San Gabriel Valley through Friday, according to the AQMD.

"It's going to be very hot," said Mendiola. "The heat is going to cook up some of the ozone. What is ozone? It's kind of the pollution that we have in the air. With the heat, it's not going to get any better. You may see some haze outside, and that's an indication that the air quality is not the best."

Click here for cooling centers in Los Angeles County.

