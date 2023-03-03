Photos: SoCal Mountain Communities Stranded Amid Historic Snowfall

Winter storms brought several feet of snow to Southern California’s mountain communities, but though the powder created some beautiful scenery, it has also greatly impacted residents.

San Bernardino County declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried and historic snowfall shut down roads into the mountains, leaving some areas running low on gas, food and supplies.

Roads that are open remain unsafe for travel in many areas. The supervisor warned anyone traveling in the mountain to bring supplies. There will likely be delays for anyone who needs help.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department warned people to avoid visiting the mountains, where crews continue to plow snow-covered roads.

Below are images of what people in mountain communities are dealing with.