Photos: SoCal Mountain Communities Stranded Amid Historic Snowfall

By Jonathan Lloyd and Rudy Chinchilla

Winter storms brought several feet of snow to Southern California’s mountain communities, but though the powder created some beautiful scenery, it has also greatly impacted residents.

San Bernardino County declared a state of emergency as communities remain buried and historic snowfall shut down roads into the mountains, leaving some areas running low on gas, food and supplies.

Roads that are open remain unsafe for travel in many areas. The supervisor warned anyone traveling in the mountain to bring supplies. There will likely be delays for anyone who needs help.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department warned people to avoid visiting the mountains, where crews continue to plow snow-covered roads.

Below are images of what people in mountain communities are dealing with.

San Bernardino Mountains covered in snow are seen from a plane on approach of the Los Angeles airport on March 09, 2023. – (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)
Curt Parmelee clears snow off the roof of the 7/11 store in Lake Arrowhead on Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)
Snow piled around a 76 gas station in Lake Arrowhead, California, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Residents shovel snow from in front of a church after a series of winter storms dropped more than 100 inches of snow in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 8, 2023 in Twin Peaks, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Stephen Calleros begins to clear up to 6 feet of snow off the roof of Dianes Saddleback Grill and Hotel in Lake Arrowhead on Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)
Heavy machinery relocates snow piles in Skyforest, California, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Gerardo Rodriguez and his wife and young child walk down a snow-lined road in Crestline.
An aerial view of snow on top of residences in Lake Arrowhead.
Kyle Shaw digs out snow from around his car in Crestline.
A vehicle on a road in the snow after a winter storm in Mt Baldy, California, US, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Snow on the mountains in San Bernardino County.
Snow covers buses up to their roofs at a San Bernardino County school bus depot.
Snow after a winter storm in Mt Baldy, California, US, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. A sprawling winter storm last week put a substantial dent in California’s historic water shortage with less than half of its land now in drought for the first time since 2020. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A parking sign buried in snow after a winter storm in Mt Baldy, California, US, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. A sprawling winter storm last week put a substantial dent in California’s historic water shortage with less than half of its land now in drought for the first time since 2020. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A business with a caved-in roof in Crestline, California, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The San Bernardino Mountains received more than 100 inches of snow over the past several days, stranding an unknown number of residents in the mountain communities, reports the Los Angeles Times. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

