Southern California Mountains Glisten With Heavy Snow

Southern California’s snowcapped mountains glistened early Wednesday under the light of the last full moon of the year following the region’s first significant storm of the winter.

Ski and snowboarding areas in the San Bernardino and San Gabriel mountains reported lots of new snow from the vigorous storm that rolled through the region from late Sunday through Monday.

The first winter storm brought rain, snow and even hail to Southern California. There was also a traffic build up throughout the region, especially on mountain roads as families headed towards the snow. Christine Kim reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2020.

Getting to the snow was another matter, with chains required on winding, steep mountain roads.

Heavy snow stranded bumper to bumper traffic late into Monday night on the road up to Mount Baldy, the massive peak that rises to 10,066 feet in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Fresh powder has been coming down all day, and while some are stuck without snow chains, many are excited for the fresh snowfall. Anthony Yanez reports Dec. 28, 2020.

Mount Baldy Resort said on its website that while all the snow was good news, about 90% of its employees got stuck in that jam.

The resort cautioned snow enthusiasts that a significant amount of avalanche control work would need to be done before any skiing, and even then, predicted winds could interfere with operations.