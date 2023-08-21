Flooding sends rockslide rumbling down hill in San Bernardino County mountains

Heavy rain from a rare Southern California tropical storm triggered mud and rockslides Sunday that blocked roads in San Bernardino County mountain communities.

In Forest Falls, a wave of boulders and large tree limbs rampaged down a hillside and onto a road near a fire station. A frightening deep rumble can be heard in video of the slide that shows people running for safety.

The area was under an evacuation order as Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled the community with rain throughout Sunday and into the overnight hours.

In Oak Glen, water rushed downhill and sent a wave of debris and mud across a road near the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon. It was not immediately clear whether the restaurant was damaged. The business was damaged by another mudslide about a year ago.

The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years delivered rainfall records Sunday during what is typically the region's driest month of the year. Hilary dropped more than half an average year's worth of rain on some areas.

No injuries were reported.