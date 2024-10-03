California Wildfires

Part of LA County under red flag fire weather warning

Early October red flag and excessive heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A week of record high temperatures includes a red flag fire weather warning for part of Los Angeles County during what is historically one of the most dangerous times of the year for wildfires.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly this weekend, but not before above-normal heat that warranted excessive heat warnings and advisories through at least 8 p.m. Thursday. Some areas are expected to reach well into triple digits Thursday in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys.

A red flag warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for the western San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 Freeway corridors. The warning extends into the LA and Ventura county mountains.

The warning, indicating critical fire danger, was issued due to heat, gusty northeast winds and low humidity.

"There is a high risk for fires growing and, unfortunately, spreading," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "A lot of this has to do with these temperatures. We are way above normal."

The warning comes as three major wildfires that started nearly a month ago continue to burn in several Southern California counties. The most active fire, the Line Fire in San Bernardino County, was 79-percent contained at 43,900 acres. Some evacuations remain in effect.

Cal Fire stats updated Tuesday show that 6,528 wildfires so far this year have burned 1,001,993 acres. Last year at the start of October, 5,492 wildfires burned 293,462 acres.

The acreage totals bring California close to its five-year average for early October of 1,085,577 acres.

Fall is typically the worst time of the year for wildfires in Southern California due to dry conditions and the infamous Santa Ana Winds, which have fanned some of the region's most destructive fires.

Temperatures will cool somewhat Thursday night with more cooling Friday. Highs will still run 5 to 10 degrees above normal in areas away from the coast.

Some areas will likely fall under excessive heat watches or warnings again this weekend with only slight cooling.

Much cooler weather is expected by Tuesday.

Southern California temperature records

Some communities shattered high temperature records Wednesday.

  • Woodland Hills reached 111 breaking the record for the day of 109 set in 1991.
  • Palmdale Airport topped out at 105, breaking the record for the day of 101 set in 2020.
  • It was 104 at Lancaster Fox Field, breaking the record for the day of 101 set in 2012.

