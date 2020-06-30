SoCal Weather

Will June Gloom Become No Sky July Or a July Fry?

It's going to be a hot Fourth of July Holiday Weekend

By Anthony Yanez

June Gloom in Santa Monica

After a constant grey weather pattern the past two weeks, changes are coming the first weekend of the July.

A gentle onshore wind has created a deep morning marine layer since June 16.

June Gloom gave Los Angeles two straight weeks of below average temperatures with the exception of 80° June 22nd.

Despite the cooler feel to end the month, Los Angeles still finished 2.3° above average placing us in the top 25 warmest Junes. Records go back 143 years.  We also didn’t get any rain in June.

It's not rare for Los Angeles to be completely dry in the month of June. Records go back 143 years, and this is the 46th time June didn't even get a trace of rain.

But changes are coming this weekend. An offshore wind from an area of high pressure builds in from the east bringing the heat.

What we’ll get the first week of July is a lessening of the marine layer. It won’t be as thick and it won’t last as long. And by this holiday weekend, most of us will wake up to clear skies leading to temps in the 90s.

This weekend we are in the mid and upper-90s in the Santa Clarita Valley,

While long range forecasts beyond 7-days aren’t very accurate, the indications are the marine layer won’t be nearly as thick as what we saw the last two weeks of June, and that will lead to a July fry.

