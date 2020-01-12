BottleRock Napa Valley’s Starry 2020 Slate Revealed

STARTING YOUR SUMMER, or at least the traditionally observed summer season, with a line-up of soul-touching, feet-moving, head-bopping, feel-ultra-good sounds? You can throw an LP on the hi-fi as May winds down, all to set the summer mood, or you can see some of the most legendary acts of our era on the stage, rocking out before you and your wondering eyes and ears. For BottleRock Napa Valley will once again jump-start our warmest stretch with a host of famous music-perfecting artists as well as great vittles and local vinos, too. The 2020 dates are...

MAY 22-24, and single-day admission is now on sale (not to mention those perk-tastic VIP passes). On the slate, the stage, and in everyone's hearts and minds? Red Hot Chili Peppers lead off the Friday night, while Stevie Nicks will dazzle on Saturday the 23rd. And rounding out the hit-filled fiesta on May 24? It's Dave Matthews Band. Other acts on the 2020 slate include Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Janelle Monáe, Village People, Blondie, Of Monsters and Men, and The Avett Brothers. As for the ever-popular cooking demos?

THIS FESTIVAL, more than many others, really is for foodies who love their supping with a side of sound (or vice versa). Look for the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage to have the can't-miss cooking demos from a host of well-known chefs. Get your eats info, your ticket must-knows, and the full line-up at BottleRock Napa Valley.