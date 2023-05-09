Cheers to a (Slightly) Longer Season at The Flower Fields

What to Know The Flower Fields in Carlsbad

The attraction, which features over 70 million Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms, traditionally closes after Mother's Day

A new closing date was announced, thanks to the robust bloom: May 21, 2023

A WETTER WINTER... can impact both wildflowers and cultivated flowers, of course, as well as when exactly their big blooms might arrive (if any big blooms truly do). Sometimes water can summon an early flower scene, depending on a number of factors working in concert, and sometimes later rain means that the pretty petal popping will extend beyond its usual window. That seems to be the colorful case in Carlsbad, where The Flower Fields is enjoying a remarkable May that's absolutely rich with riotous hues. The only hitch? The attraction, which rambles over dozens of acres soft with ocean air, was set to close on May 14. That isn't anything too newsy; the popular springtime spot observes a fairly strict season each year, beginning on March 1 and ending on Mother's Day. But here's the switch to that hitch: The Flower Fields will push on an extra week, all so people can enjoy the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers (millions and millions of them, oh yes).

THE SEA OF SUNFLOWERS... is also working its golden magic at the moment, if that's more your sunny scene, while the other playful pastimes of the destination are in scenic swing, with photo opportunities (like the giant Adirondack chair), places to purchase ice cream and snacks, tractor wagon rides, the Sweet Pea Maze, the Artist Gardens, and lots more. Getting your ticket in advance is a must, must, must — we wrote it three times in a row because we really mean it — and the weekends will be busier, especially May 14, which is Mother's Day. There are some ticket specials to ponder if you go on a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday, which is a notion that as sweet as a sweet pea. As is the idea that a later flower bloom is a gift that keeps on giving, at least through May 21 at The Flower Fields.