Fin-ally: It's Almost ‘Mermaid Month' at Ventura Harbor Village

What to Know March is Mermaid Month around Ventura Harbor Village

Mermaid-themed events will make a splash on select days

Past years have seen mermaid-inspired photo opportunities, mermaid-themed discounts and treats, and more "mer"-riment

WITCHES, ELVES, AND MERMAIDS, TOO: If you had to name some of the more common locations where you'd discover a marvelously magical being, you might cite "the gnarled, hollowed-out stump of a spectacular oak" or "a castle in the mist" or "a haunted library." Adding "a sunshine-laden entertainment district full of shops and eateries" might not top your particular mythical destination round-up, but include it, you should, for Ventura Harbor Village is just that special. You only need visit the vibrant ocean-snug spot just before Halloween or the holidays to find witches on paddleboards or the Jolly Old Elf rocking a kayak. And as for the entire month of March? It's all about mermaids, mermen, and the ethereal icons of the sea. True, you won't likely see these fin-rocking favorites out in the harbor waves, but you'll find nods to them around the district.

ADORABLE EVENTS? They're already coming ashore on the destination's 2023 Mermaid Month calendar. Look for a mermaid DJ dancy party, mermaid craft-making for kids, and places to strike the perfect mermaid-y pose (the area has become known for its photo walls and picturesque picture-taking spots). The shops also get into the festive swing, with a bounty of "MER-mazing mermaid merchandise" for sale, should you need to mermaid-up your world (and really, everyone could). Weekends tend to include more mermaidian merriment during March, so you'll want to check out the Ventura Harbor Village calendar before you take the plunge.