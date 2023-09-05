Follow the Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail for perky sips and snacky sweets

What to Know The "unique collection of cafés, coffee houses, and tea rooms" is located in Livermore, Pleasanton, Danville, and towns around the region

If you swing by five places on the trail, snap a pic, and share it on the site, you'll soon enjoy a complimentary Tri-Valley mug

The Press Café, Inklings Coffee & Tea, and several other brewful places are on the list

KEEPING THE LIGHTS BRIGHT... around Livermore? It's a time-honored tradition in the Tri-Valley town. After all, the city is home to the Centennial Light Bulb, dubbed as "the world's longest burning light bulb," an illuminated icon that has drawn curious visitors to a local fire station for decades. But when those trot-around visitors begin to wear out, they turn to a regional gem that has a way of keeping their own personal bulb bright: The Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail. This isn't an actual trail with lots of cup-shaped signs pointing you hither and yon, but it is a collection of local coffeehouses and tea shops, the sorts of charming locations that serve lively libations, decadent treats, and the chance to sit and unwind for a spell. And if you're planning on roaming from Danville to Pleasanton to Livermore and beyond, the sort of delightful day trip made even lovelier by a latte or a chai, you'll want to keep the trail handy.

A FUN FREEBIE IS NOW BREWING: Visit any five places along the trail, snap a picture, upload it on the site, and you'll be treated to a Tri-Valley mug. And, nope, it doesn't have to be all about the caffeine: You can share a photo of a sweet snack or something else you enjoyed at the shops you choose. And there are quite a few destinations to peruse: The Press Café, Inklings Coffee & Tea, and several other brewful bastions of warm-beveraged goodness are part of the caffeinated cadre. It's a sweet twist for a bountiful region that has long been synonymous with wine. The vineyard scene is strong but so is the chance to savor sip-and-snack spots, the sort of cozy corners that serve a quick cup o' joe, a tumbler of oolong, or a scone to go. For more on the Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail and all of its bright and flavorful offerings, see what's brewing at this site.