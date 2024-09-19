Free, creamy, and so Carpinteria: It's the California Avocado Festival

What to Know 38th Annual California Avocado Festival

Oct. 4-6, 2024 in Downtown Carpinteria

Free entry

Live bands, craft booths, and lots of avo-themed bites

MUSH IT, SPOON IT, dice it, slice it, slather all over a piece of toast, topped only by olive oil, a dash of hot sauce, and flaky salt: It's the avocado, that green, goes-with-everything goodie. Just how good is this goodie? It has a way of making a creamy cameo on countless menus around the Golden State, even when the cuisine doesn't, at first glance, seem particularly avocado-forward. We're just utterly attached to the alligator pear, is all, and that appetizing attachment only grows when the first part of October arrives. For that's when the California Avocado Festival rolls back into Downtown Carpinteria, with live music, craft-cool browsing, and avocado treats in tow.

OCT. 4-6... are the 2024 dates, and while you don't have to attend all three days, some fans do, all to soak up the succulent spirit of "Peach, Love & Guacamole" (that's the festival's memorable slogan, of course). Over a dozen food vendors will be there — 15 in all — and some 60 bands. Linden Avenue is where all of the luscious, scoopable, and snackable action is taking place; a map on the festival site reveals just where you'll want to go. There are plenty of good vibes swirling around the started-in-1986 fest, including the fact that it raises funds for the Carpinteria Education Foundation and the Future Farmers of America. Check out all the bands now and plan your Carp-cool getaway faster than it takes to devour a bowl of perfectly piquant guac. By the by, the Guacamole Contest is a longtime favorite; get the info on entering now.

Updated Sept. 18