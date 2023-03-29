Mammoth Mountain

Mammoth Mountain's Main Lodge Dislodges Its ‘All-Time' Seasonal Snowfall Record

This latest snowstorm pushed the Eastern Sierra ski resort to a new high mark, snow-wise.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain

What to Know

  • Mammoth Mountain has received 695 inches of snow this season (as of March 29, 2023)
  • Measurements are made at the ski resort's main lodge; 870 inches have fallen at the summit this season
  • The Eastern Sierra ski destination will stay open "through at least" July

LIKE SEEING A STORM... settling atop a distant peak, all while knowing that the wind is blowing the clouds in your direction, the people at Mammoth Mountain could see something on the horizon. And that something? It was the likelihood that a big record was about to be broken, one that involves measuring the snow that's fallen over a single season. And what a season it has been and continues to be: Some 695 inches have fallen at the Eastern Sierra resort's Main Lodge as of March 29, 2023, an "all-time" seasonal record (the former record was 668 inches, one that has stood for a dozen seasons). Of course, the mountain's sky-high summit has received a lot of snow beyond that amount — a jaw-dropping 870 inches — but the records are kept at the Main Lodge. Over 30 inches fell overnight, by the by, with more to come.

AND SPEAKING OF MORE TO COME? The wintry play place recently announced that it would keep the slopes humming "through at least" July due to all of the snow the area has received. Stay tuned for more updates about summer skiing and riding while you schuss by some seriously snowy snaps from the past few months...

A look back at the frosty fall of 2022. (photo: Mammoth Mountain)
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Snow hills sprung up almost overnight, or seemed to, in January. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)
That's the iconic sign at the summit. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)
A peaceful late winter scene. (photo: Samantha Deleo/Mammoth Mountain)

Skiing Mar 21

Mammoth Mountain Will Stay Open Through July (and Maybe Longer)

Snow Dec 5, 2022

Mammoth Just Got Some Major Snow (With More to Go)

This article tagged under:

Mammoth MountainSnowEastern Sierra
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us