Mammoth Mountain's Main Lodge Dislodges Its ‘All-Time' Seasonal Snowfall Record

What to Know Mammoth Mountain has received 695 inches of snow this season (as of March 29, 2023)

Measurements are made at the ski resort's main lodge; 870 inches have fallen at the summit this season

The Eastern Sierra ski destination will stay open "through at least" July

LIKE SEEING A STORM... settling atop a distant peak, all while knowing that the wind is blowing the clouds in your direction, the people at Mammoth Mountain could see something on the horizon. And that something? It was the likelihood that a big record was about to be broken, one that involves measuring the snow that's fallen over a single season. And what a season it has been and continues to be: Some 695 inches have fallen at the Eastern Sierra resort's Main Lodge as of March 29, 2023, an "all-time" seasonal record (the former record was 668 inches, one that has stood for a dozen seasons). Of course, the mountain's sky-high summit has received a lot of snow beyond that amount — a jaw-dropping 870 inches — but the records are kept at the Main Lodge. Over 30 inches fell overnight, by the by, with more to come.

AND SPEAKING OF MORE TO COME? The wintry play place recently announced that it would keep the slopes humming "through at least" July due to all of the snow the area has received. Stay tuned for more updates about summer skiing and riding while you schuss by some seriously snowy snaps from the past few months...

A look back at the frosty fall of 2022. (photo: Mammoth Mountain)

Snow hills sprung up almost overnight, or seemed to, in January. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)

That's the iconic sign at the summit. (photo: Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)