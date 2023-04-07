Placer-Loving People, Explore the Colorful County With a New Pass

What to Know The Visit Placer's Explorer Pass gives visitors the chance to "accumulate points and win prizes" while calling upon museums, breweries, and attractions

The mobile-exclusive digital pass is free

Foothills to peaks: Placer County offers rolling Gold Country vistas at its southwesterly end and Tahoe-close mountains to the east

A COUNTY OF MULTITUDES: Every single California county boasts a number of glorious gifts, it's true, but Placer County's numerous pleasures run the golden gamut. We say "golden" with more than a wink and nod thanks to the region's Gold Country bonafides, but there's plenty to savor even if you're not calling upon the area to dip into its rich history. The question for many road-trippers is where to even start, given the rather fantastic fact that Placer County stretches from low rolling foothills to the mountainous country near Lake Tahoe. Visit Placer can help: There's a new digital Explorer Pass, a free-to-use tool that is not only directing adventurers on where to go and what to see by offering the opportunity to "accumulate points and win prizes" while road-tripping.

THE WINE AND ALE TRAIL... is one highlight, but there are several attractions where you'll be able to check in, including over a dozen craft breweries. World-famous Foresthill Bridge is on the list, as is Auburn's charming Central Square. Wise Villa Winery, Hidden Falls Regional Park, and other favorites made the places-in-Placer round-up, too. The communities featured along the way include Granite Bay, Loomis, and Dutch Flat. Sweet: "Special prizes" are up for grabs as you accumulate points, the icing on the cake to your Placer County adventuring, or, if you prefer, the foam atop the well-made craft beer.

PLACER'S MANY PURSUITS: "We are proud to introduce Visit Placer's Explorer Pass to leverage some of the most well-known places in Placer County, from outdoor recreation to the Wine and Ale Trail, to encourage visitors to try different experiences around the county,” Visit Placer's Chief Executive Officer Robert Haswell said. “There is much to enjoy in Placer County and the Explorer Pass gives visitors the opportunity to see what each community has to offer." Find out more about the new pass and how to start your point-accumulating, Placer-playful gadabout now.