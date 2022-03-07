Ski Into Spring, and Save, at Mammoth

What to Know The 3-Up launched on March 7, 2022

$375

Enjoy "three shareable tickets good for skiing and riding any time through the end of the season for only $125/day" (and you can share them, too)

APRIL AND MAY IN THE MOUNTAINS? Your mind first roam to whimsical wildflowers, the lupine and bluebells that cover alpine hillsides with all sorts of cerulean shades. But those fluttery, petal-pretty sights often arrive later in the spring, depending on the elevation, with wildflowers even popping up near the end of June. You might also rhapsodize about waterfalls, another springtime staple of the Sierra Nevada, but you'll find many of those gushy and gorgeous wonders in Yosemite Valley, more so than the super-high, super-cold peaks of the massive mountain range. For here's a bundle-up, break-out-the-mittens truth: It can be quite the snowy scene, even during springtime's first full month, and even its second full month, around Mammoth Mountain.

HOW SWEET... is Mammoth's spring snow? The U.S. Ski & Snowboard has regularly called upon the Eastern Sierra destination in the springtime, all to get some quality training in, while Californians seeking a "shoulder" skiing experience find the mountain a perfect spot to extend the outdoorsy pleasures of wintertime. And to help enhance that experience in 2022? There's The 3-Up, a deal that you can use for yourself or share with friends and family. The package includes "... three shareable tickets good for skiing and riding any time through the end of the season for only $125/day," says the Mammoth team. Also? "You can use all three tickets yourself or share them with friends and family to split the cost." Nice.

THE 3-UP... kicked off on March 7, 2022, so you'll want to secure the savings soon. Want to know more? Follow the spring sunbeams, and swirl of soft snow, to this page now.