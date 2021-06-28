‘Snoopy's Home Ice' Reopens to Skaters, PEANUTS Fans

What to Know Redwood Empire Ice Arena

1667 W. Steele Lane in Santa Rosa

The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, which is ticketed separately from the rink, is located a short walk from the arena

THE SPARKLIEST SEASON? It is a time of year that, 100% and without argument, needs a lot of Snoopy in order to shine extra brightly. It can be difficult to imagine the holidays passing without at least one viewing of "A Charlie Brown Christmas," an animated classic that features the famous Fido showing off his impressive ice skating skills to the unmistakable sounds of the Vince Guaraldi Trio. But that iconic moment wasn't simply an imaginative addition to the 1965 holiday television show; PEANUTS creator Charles Schulz was an ice skating fan himself. In fact, the acclaimed artist was the owner of the Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa, a sizable rink that still draws serious skaters and fun-seeking families looking for a little cool-down spin on a summer's afternoon (or, indeed, at any point on the calendar).

THE BELOVED RINK REOPENED... to the public on June 23, just a couple of days after summer's kick-off, meaning there's a place to don your scarf and mittens and make like Snoopy in the beloved holiday special. You can see the daily schedule on the rink's official site, and make plans to sip a toasty soup at the rink's Warm Puppy Cafe, another nostalgic ode to the world created by Mr. Schulz. Once you've completed a few pirouettes, and enjoyed some cocoa, consider strolling over to the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, a short distance from the rink. Entry is separate to the museum, do note. Once inside? There are a number of exhibits to further your Schulz-based appreciation, including "Girl Power in PEANUTS," on view through Nov. 8, 2021.