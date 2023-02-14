This Lush and Legendary Garden Is Returning From Its Seasonal Hiatus

What to Know Ganna Walska Lotusland

The Montecito landmark reopens on Feb. 16; visits to the verdant space are self-guided and advance reservations are required

$50 adult, $25 children ages 3 to 17, children under 3 admitted free

SUCCULENTS, SUNSHINE, AND SPRING: Cold has blown through much of the Golden State in recent weeks, with a damp chill settling over several California regions and then staying put for days or weeks at a time. It can make a lover of gardens long for gorgeous aloe blooms and plump agaves and the sort of early flowers that say sunshine and spring, that potent combination, will soon be gracing our lives again. Here's something as soothing as a surprising spring-like breeze: Ganna Walska Lotusland, near Santa Barbara, will again open to visitors, a mid-February tradition. True, some grand gardens observe year-round hours, but this estate, once the home to celebrated singer Ganna Walska, briefly shutters during the heart of winter, reopening around Valentine's Day or soon after.

FEB. 16... is the opening day on the destination's 2023 calendar, but there are a few important things to know before calling upon the 37-acre wonderland of bromeliads, shade palms, ferns, and plants that thrive so well in Montecito's Mediterranean climate. Firstly, you'll want to book your admission in advance, because days can sell out. Visits are self-guided, which is good to keep in mind, though there are some special events on the calendar, including yoga, meditation, and a behind-the-scenes tour. Also? While the lovely lotus is in the garden's name, you'll want to look for peak bloom closer to late June or July (Lotusland's social pages have been known to feature the first flower of the season).

WARMER DAYS ON THE WIND: Like the planting of tulips or fluttering of fruit tree flowers, Lotusland's return is a promise of dappled days, brighter afternoons, and exploring paths that wend through a plentitude of pretty plots.