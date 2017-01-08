 Top Red Carpet Looks: 2017 Golden Globes Arrivals | NBC Southern California
WEATHER ALERT: 
Interactive Radar Maps
LA
Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards

Hollywood Celebrates: Watch the Golden Globes Live on NBC Sunday Jan. 8 at 8PM ET/5PM PT

Top Red Carpet Looks: 2017 Golden Globes Arrivals

By Jessica Glazer

Sunday, Jan 8, 2017

Take a look at some of the best red carpet looks from the 74th Golden Globe awards.

Connect With Us
AdChoices