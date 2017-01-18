Legoland California plans to open a new castle themed hotel in spring of 2018. The Legoland Castle Hotel will have 250 rooms, with three themes: Knights, Princesses, and Wizards. Julie Estrada of Legoland gives NBC 7 a sneak peak at what the themed rooms will be like. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

Legoland California Resort has broken ground on a new castle themed hotel in Carlsbad.

The Legoland Castle Hotel, targeted to open in the spring of 2018, will be the first of its kind in North America.

“We have one in Germany, we’re building one in England, but there’s nothing like this is North America,” said Peter Ronchetti, General Manager of Legoland.

The Legoland Castle Hotel will have three different room themes: Princess, Wizard and Knight. There will be 250 total rooms, including 20 suites completely immersing guests into a castle experience.

For hotel guests, think role play and a hotel stay uniting.

“There will be dress up, activities, big jousting events every day. So coming to the hotel will feel like an event, something is about to happen, everyday there will be a big event,” said Ronchetti.

In planning for the hotel, Ronchetti said Legoland did a lot of research and the castle theme came through very strong among children and adults, “It’s an evergreen theme, everyone gets it.”

The Legoland Castle Hotel is expected to create hundreds of jobs and bring millions of dollars into the Carlsbad economy.

“Not only are there jobs coming to Carlsbad for this hotel, but that has a ripple effect into this community," Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall said. "Not only are people coming here, they are coming to local restaurants, beaches and Carlsbad Village."

Legoland opened in Carlsbad in 1999. The first Legoland Hotel followed in 2013. The Legoland Castle Hotel is just the latest in what park officials say is a growth pattern.

“Every single year for the next ten years we have a development planned. So every year something new will arrive. That’s been our formula for last 15 or so years and it’s worked really well for us,” said Ronchetti.