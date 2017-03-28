The deadline to submit bids for President Donald Trump's border wall project has been delayed, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed Tuesday.

Earlier in March, CBP sent two requests for proposals, listing off 12 specific requirements. The deadline to submit them was March 29.

The requirements include the following:

Wall should be 30 feet in height or 18 feet with six feet below ground

Difficult to climb and breach

Should look good on north side

Around 20 local companies submitted bids.

The new deadline to submit proposals is April 4.

According to Trump's first budget proposal to Congress, he asked lawmakers for a $2.6 billion down payment for the wall.

Trump has suggested the wall could cost $12 billion while Congressional Republicans estimate $12-$15 billion.