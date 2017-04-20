700+ Butterflies: Kidspace Grand Release

The processes that weave through nature are so varied and complex and plentiful that knowing them all, or even a fraction of what goes down all around, would take several lifetimes of intense study.

But we human beings do all get this: Before there's a butterfly, there's a caterpillar.

As is March-into-April tradition, caboodles of kids living Southern California take part in this light-as-air lesson at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena.

First there is "...the magic of metamorphisis" of a Painted Lady Caterpillar. Families have been stopping by the Rose Bowl-close museum to adopt their own over the last few weeks, all to witness the critter's fascinating tranformation, and the essential steps that go into it, from larva to chrysalis to sky.

That transformation, and all of those furry catties, are all leading up to the final festivity, the Grand Butterfly Release, which will take place on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

Some 700 butterflies'll find their way up, up, up at 2 p.m. each day at the Stone Hollow Amphitheater, though entertainment starts at 1:30 and the events begin at 12:30. Arrive early and have a look around the Arroyo Adventure and the other educational areas of the kid-sweet learn space.

Eager for your own caterpillar? You can find them at the Busy Bee Learning Store, along with a guide to how to care for the lil' guy and its nutritional needs.

If you haven't yet visited the Natural History Museum's Butterfly Pavilion, or the other butterfly-filled bastions at California's natural parks and destinations, the Kidspace release could give you that soaring spring feeling you've been longing for, as hundreds of butterflies take flight (and, yes, alight here and there, too, as butterflies are wont to do).

Admission and the other need-to-knows? Flit thisaway.

