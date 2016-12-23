Expanded Days: Getty Center Holiday

The post-Christmas calendar will widen at the Brentwood museum, and The Getty Villa in Malibu, too. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Like an accordion-cute jack-in-the-box under the tree, or a paper-link chain of brightly hued circles, the kind of chain that's woven through the branches of a fir, a prominent institution's holiday schedule can easily contract when needed.

And grow, too, surprisingly. For while many places are observing shorter hours and closed days during the final week of December, a handful of popular destinations are aware that with more visitors in town, and some locals are on vacation, and that daytime diversions are of paramount importance.

Diversions, let us add, of the not-too-dear sort.

Gaze up the big hill in Brentwood, or a similarly grand incline in Malibu, at The Getty Center and The Getty Villa, respectively. Both places are celebrating the final week of the year, and the beginning of the next, with expanded days.

The Getty Center, which typically observes its weekly closed day on Monday, will remain open on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.

Likewise The Getty Villa, which usually shutters every Tuesday, will fling the doors wide on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.

There is a bit of contracting on the schedule in addition to this happy holiday-week growth: Both museums will close early on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, at 5:30 p.m. instead of 9 o'clock. And each spot will remain fully closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

"Roman Mosaics Across the Empire" is currently on view at the Malibu antiquities-laden landmark, while The Getty Center is featuring an exhibit called "The Art of Alchemy."

Both institutions are known for their pay-nothing admission policies, but keep some money on hand for parking. It's $15, but if you pull in after 3 p.m. the parking price drops to ten bucks.

Do you have some sculpture lovers in town? A maven who adores medieval illustrations? How about visiting relatives who would be wowed to see how well two of Southern California's most exquisite gardens continue to thrive deep into December?

Plan your visit on the Monday following Christmas or New Year's Day, or the Tuesday, and head into 2017 with a head and heart full of art-amazing wonders.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations