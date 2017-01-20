Joy + Community: Lunar New Year

Whether you attend a temple ceremony at midnight, or join a mooncake-sweet festivity, or watch a lion dance, or plan a meal around auspicious eats, the Lunar New Year has a way of bringing luck, joy, and hope for the days ahead to all.

Communities from Hong Kong to Seoul to New York to right here in Southern California will welcome The Year of the Rooster in the coming weeks.

The new year officially begins on Saturday, Jan. 28 — that's a new moon night, you're correct, an event that heralds the start of the celebrations — but some spots will begin the shows, parades, and mooncake goodness ahead of the last Saturday in January.

And, of course, keep the reveleries going well past that date, too. To find your go-to glad-making merriment, and to honor a venerable holiday that's devoutly and joyously observed in places dotting the wide globe, look to...

The 118th Golden Dragon Parade: "Venerable" is certainly the word for this Chinatown spectacular, a popular, well-attended, and dance-filled to-do that can trace its beginnings to the very end of the 19th century. Floats, costumes, and those epic swirling dragons are hallmarks of this happy day. Saturday, Feb. 4

Monterey Park's Chinese New Year: The thing to know, ASAP, about this bustling bash of food, song, and more, is that it has been postponed for 2017. But only by a week. The former dates were Jan. 21 and 22, but, due to the rainstorm, the Lunar New Year Festival will happen on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29. Firecrackers open the fun first thing on Saturday.

The Original Farmers Market: The landmark clocktowered public market will team up with The Grove on Sunday, Jan. 29 for "...Korean cultural dances, Kung Fu martial arts demos, food demos..." and, of course, a few amazing dances (both lion and dragon). As with other public events at the historic attraction, attending is free.

Beverly Hills: The Saban Theatre is the place to be on Saturday, Jan. 21. It's now sold-out, but if you have your ticket you'll enjoy the "Charming Beijing" variety show as well as a host of "acrobatic and musical performances." Several hotels throughout the city are also featuring special Chinese New Year stay-over packages through the final day of February 2017.

Universal Studios Hollywood: The pomp and party-sweet fun rev up early at the theme park's Lunar New Year celebration. "Early" means Saturday, Jan. 21, and the events run through Sunday, Feb. 5. "Kung Fu Panda" characters are part of the goings-on, and there are Wishing Trees, too. For the full line-up of new year to-dos, click.

The Americana at Brand: The Glendale shopping destination had planned to mark the Lunar New Year a week before its official start, but, due to the wet weather, the revelry will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 4. Stilt walkers, a host of performances, a dragon dance, and classic eats galore (from K-Town Night Market vendors) are on the docket for the afternoon happening.

