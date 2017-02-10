Patrick Swayze: Estate Auction Ahead

April estate auction: Fans will be be able to bid on the actor's "Dirty Dancing" jacket, as well as several other items. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Create a single song or film or show or book or performance and see it connect deeply with an audience? It's a sublime feeling of satisfaction for an artist to know that they've made a difference to a fan while impacting the arc of popular culture in a positive way.

But some performers, over the course of their life, come to fill out so many memorable roles, in so many iconic or beloved works, that five different people are bound to each have a different favorite, at least where the icon is concerned.

Such is the sweet legacy of Patrick Swayze. The actor, dancer, and animal advocate passed away in 2009 of pancreative cancer, and fans around the world have continued to re-watch his films while carrying a candle for his causes.

The movie star left a wealth of movie moments, and major on-screen memories, and, of course, the forever sing-along-able "She's Like the Wind," that we can still connect with his great turns in "The Outsiders" and "Ghost" and "Point Break" and "Road House" and, of course, "Dirty Dancing."

A leather jacket worn by Mr. Swayze in the 1987 shake-your-hips hit is going to auction near the end of April 2017, along with a host of other pieces of memorabilia from the artist's estate.

Julien's Auctions of Beverly Hills will oversee the Property from the Estate of Patrick Swayze auction, which will include a public exhibition from April 24 through 28, followed by a live and online auction on April 28 and 29, a Friday and Saturday.

Joining the leather jacket are several starry lots. Look for a surfboard that was employed during the filming of "Point Break," a wine-hued shirt worn by the actor in "Ghost," a signed "To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar" script, and Mr. Swayze's DeLorean.

The Golden Globe nominee, and People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 1991, remains in the hearts and minds, and on the screens, of legions of fans. Fans who loved the fact that Mr. Swayze championed horses, and helped bring dance to the cinematic forefront again in the '80s, and created an air of accessible cool over so many solid films.

To eye the estate auction, online or in person, and maybe bid on our dream Johnny Castle item, start here.

