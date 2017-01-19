Spread Kindness: Big Sunday Give Back

Join the community and make Valentine's for people in need during this sweet-of-heart volunteer happening. The date? It all happens on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Big Sunday, which is very much associated with the month of May, and that's the entire month, and not just the first Sunday (which is where the event got its start), is actually a vibrant volunteer effort throughout the year.

For it matters not the week or month or season: Being kind to others, and helping people in our community cope, thrive, and find neighborly support, is the right thing to do.

Meaning you don't have to wait for May to jump into a joy-making volunteer happening with the give-back group, in short. Turn your sweet sights upon Valentine's Day, or, more specifically, the Sunday before Valentine's Day, when volunteers will gather to make Valentine cards "and gift bags" for those in need.

Perhaps a Valentine you make will be sent to someone who is fighting an illness, or is "facing a tough time," and the tender words you write, and the paper hearts you apply to the front, will be the hint of honey that brightens their hour or afternoon or outlook.

That's it, basically: Making cards to make others smile. The three-hour, get-creative event is open to all ages, and it will take place at 6111 Melrose Ave on Sunday, Feb. 12.

If you have food to donate to Alexandria House — "unexpired, non-perishable food" — Big Sunday will welcome your contributions. ("Pasta and sauce" are on the needs list, but do bring whatever you can.)

A "raucous game of bingo" is part of the to-do, as is a community dinner.

Has it been years, or decades, since you made a Valentine for someone? Have you been longing to connect with others, and the community at large, but aren't sure how to take that initial step?

Here's that step. Valentine's Eve Eve 2017 will be the day that a creative cadre of Southern Californians gather to do something wonderful and spirit-raising for people they don't know but know to be in need of cheer. You can be part of the well-wishing brigade, too.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations