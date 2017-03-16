St. Patrick's Plates: SoCal Holiday Eats

Find your corned beef, Irish stew, and more traditional/nontraditional tastes around the region. One popular choice? The corned beef plate at Magee's at the Original Farmers Market.

While "green beer" has become shorthand for St. Patrick's Day sipping, there's a whole world of marvelous meals that cleaves easily with the 17th day of March.

It's not all about doughnuts frosted to resemble the hue of the hills of County Cork; hearty fare, stick-to-the-ribs stuff, also makes a spectacular showing on the music-and-more occasion.

Where will you find your foodstuffs o' Ireland on Friday, March 17? Southern California is flush with both traditional and quirky choices when it comes to lunch and dinner (and, yes, even breakfast). Start with...

The Original Farmers Market, and Magee's, which keeps a pretty constant, but not overly annoying, queue throughout St. Patrick's Day. Why? The corned beef plate, which comes with the all-important boiled potatoes on the side and cabbage.

Horse Thief BBQ & Beer Garden downtown will add a special corned beef plate to the March 17 line-up, and there are a couple of perfect additions on the side: brussels sprouts and green lemonade, for a twist on green beer.

Terranea Resort gets the holiday revved early, with an Irish Breakfast Wrap at sea beans. Corned beef hash is the central ingredient, with cabbage and scrambled eggs offering delicious back-up. Other venues around the property will also get in the swing, including the lobby bar, which is doing it up with an Irish Whisky Flight.

Dudley Market at Venice Beach will have that oh-so-hearty favorite, made-in-house Irish soda bread, as well as a corned beef offering (the bread comes with the corned beef). Weiser Family Farms Magic Myrna potatoes round out the fill-the-tum meal.

The Morrison Pub is offering a convivial and quirkly roster of St. Patrick's Day eats, including a Wrap o' Gold (pesto aioli, goat cheese, and other goodies are involved) and the Sweet Leprechaun (Lucky Charms and Jameson are involved in this delectable dessert). Where to go? Follow the rainbow to Atwater Village.

The Iron Press at the Anaheim Packing House will be doing the whole waffles + beer thing, with green beers and ciders taking a starring role on March 17. And if you're wearing green? There shall be discounts to be enjoyed on bar bites and brews.

TART Restaurant on Fairfax Avenue is sizzling some Irish blood sausages on the holiday and pouring a delightfully lime-of-hue Honeydew Ginger Martini. There are other specials afoot to make the holiday a feasty one. Take note, too: This stylish eatery is across the street from the Original Farmers Market, if you want to round out your St. Patrick's Day with live tunes or corned beef from Magee's.

