Woofing This Way: February Fido-taculars

Sweet pups are ready to go for the big prizes at The Golden Gate Kennel Dog Show. The lauded San Francisco canine competition unfolds over the final weekend in January 2017.

Every month is a month ruled by your pup, if you live with a pup.

But some seasons of the year have more tail-wagging per square inch, more happy trotting, more toy-shredding, more kibble-devouring, more wrinkly-snouted sweetness.

February absolutely qualifies on all of those lovable levels. The centerpiece of all the shaggy-coated charm is in the Big Apple, of course, at The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The 141st competition happens on Feb. 13 and 14 in 2017, but, if you live in California, you can get your poochly longings filled ahead of The Westminster's annual outing.

Up first? One of the biggies, and it is actually barking just ahead of February's arrival. It's the Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show, and it will romp, with joy and tradition, at the Cow Palace in San Francisco on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29.

"The premier benched dog show on the West Coast" features an all-breed fashion show, a puppy show, flyball fun, and more. Can you only do one day? You'll see a whole bunch of heart-tuggable moments.

And just ahead, in Long Beach, on Sunday, Feb. 12? Prepare to root for not one, not five, but 20 different dog shows, including the National Mutt Show and the Bulldog Beauty Contest.

Justin Rudd, the organizer behind the Haute Dog happenings, oversess this lively, informal, and popular gathering each year. It's about sunshine, rooting for other people's pups, and some outlandish costume choices (usually for the dogs, but sometimes for the humans, too).

February's canine cool is showing, both in New York City and, right here, on the waggable 'n wonderful West Coast.

