Dems Wore White to Trump’s Speech to Honor These Women

At President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Democratic congresswomen wore white to pay homage to the suffragettes who fought for the right for women to vote in America.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was among those wearing white, tweeting that it was "in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't."

Democrats' nod to women suffragists comes right at the beginning of Women's History Month. Here's a look at some of the leading suffragists whom Congress representatives were paying tribute.