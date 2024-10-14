American Heart Association Walk at Pasadena's Rose Bowl

Creating a community of lifesavers through CPR education is the focus of this year’s American Heart Association Greater Los Angeles Heart and Stroke Walk scheduled for Oct. 27, 2024 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The event will start at 8 a.m. and feature various activities, from a live performance by two-time Grammy winner Mariachi Divas, to hands-only CPR training for everyone (does not include certification), and a family-friendly festival with a children's area.

The walk around the stadium will start at 9:15 a.m. and has two options, a 3-mile and 1-mile walk route. Parking and admission are free, and donations are welcome, as well as pets! For more information or to register, visit www.heartwalkLA.org

Nine out 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital do not survive. In most of those cases, bystander CPR was not performed. That is why the American Heart Association is broadening its efforts to drive CPR awareness and education in Los Angeles and communities across the country through the Heart and Stroke Walk, the Association’s largest community event.

To mark the American Heart Association’s centennial, the Heart and Stroke Walk will feature a 100 Bold Hearts display celebrating heart disease and stroke survivors, CPR heroes and volunteers who have devoted their lives to the organization’s mission.

Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death or disability in Los Angeles and surrounding counties. One of the risk factors for developing these diseases is a lack of physical activity. Walking 30 minutes every day can help our heart stay healthy and reduce the incidence of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and cholesterol.

For more information or to sign up for the American Heart Association's Heart Walk, visit www.heartwalkLA.org