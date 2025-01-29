American Heart Association's Mission to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk in Women: Advancing Heart Health Through Awareness and Prevention

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, yet too many remain unaware of their greatest health threat. According to the American Heart Association, women are underrepresented, underdiagnosed and undertreated for their greatest health threat.

During National Heart Month, observed during February, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 join forces with the Association to support its Go Red for Women® campaign, which advances equitable research and access to care, advocates for inclusive health policies, raises awareness and educates women about their risk.

Only 44% of women are aware that cardiovascular disease is their leading cause of death. Also, among females 20 years of age and older, nearly 45% have some form of cardiovascular disease.

A woman’s cardiovascular health is influenced by biological factors rooted in unique life stages. These stages are characterized by fluctuating levels of estrogen, like in menopause, and additional physiological stress on the body, such as pregnancy.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of maternal death in the U.S., and it can pose a threat to a woman’s heart health pre- and post-pregnancy. The use of birth control and changes that occur in the body during the years surrounding menopause can also increase a woman’s risk for high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Less than 40% of scientific research participants are women, while just 4% of medical research is specific to women, and half of that research is in oncology. Only 15% of cardiologists are women, even though emerging research suggests that women have better health outcomes when treated by a female physician.

According to the American Heart Association, addressing the heart health gaps women face could lead to an increase of 1.6 million years of quality life and boost the U.S. economy by $28 billion annually by 2040.

The risk factors that affect women and can’t be controlled to develop cardiovascular disease are age, gender, heredity, race, and previous stroke or heart attack. However, the risk factors that can be managed and can help prevent cardiovascular disease are high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, lack of regular activity, obesity or overweight, and diabetes. For more information on medical conditions and healthier lifestyles, visit goredforwomen.org