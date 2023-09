Celebrate Fiestas Patrias with NBC4 and Telemundo 52 on Sunday, September 17 at the Santa Ana parade located between Flower St. and Civic Center Drive. The parade will feature the participation of Christian Cazares, reporter for NBC4 and Azalea Ingiuez, Investigative Reporter for Telemundo 52 Responde. See you there!

