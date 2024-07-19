Back to school

NBC4 AND Telemundo 52's Supporting Our Schools to Provide School Supplies to Local Students

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 have partnered with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF) to host a series of back-to-school events where NBC4 and Telemundo 52 talent will be on hand to distribute backpacks and school supplies to students.  The backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first come first served basis, while supplies last.

The distribution events will take place as follows:

  • Thursday, August 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA

4801 E. 58th St., Maywood, CA 90270

  • Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA

2900 Whittier Blvd. LA CA 90023

  • Tuesday, August 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MAOF Ontario Early Learning Center

1205 N. Baker Avenue

Ontario, CA 91764

  • Wednesday, August 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mid Valley YMCA

6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA, 91405

  • Friday, August 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wilmington YMCA

1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA, 90744

  • Saturday, August 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

MAOF Riverside Early Learning Center

4103 Tyler Street

Riverside, CA 92503

To learn more about Supporting Our Schools and make a donation, visit NBCLA.com/SupportingOurSchools or Telemundo52.com/ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.  Follow the effort on social media @NBCLA and @Telemundo52, with the hashtags #SupportingOurSchools and #ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas

