NBC4's Lolita Lopez Moderated All-Women Panel on Resources to Support Small Businesses in the Community

NBC4 Investigative Reporter Lolita Lopez Moderates Discussion on Small Businesses

NBC4 Investigative Reporter Lolita Lopez moderated an all-women panel hosted by Union Bank on November 16,2021 at The Row in Downtown Los Angeles called "Road to Recovery: What’s in Store for Holiday Spending?"  

The conversation focused on available funding, new policies and programs, and other resources to support small business owners. Panelists included:  

  • Pascale Storms, small business owner of the clothing boutique, Jaunts, in Torrance 
  • Devon Barrack, Small Business Banking Group Manager, Union Bank 

In addition, Union Bank surprised LA Family Housing with a $25,000 donation to help fund its Winter Wonderland program. LA Family Housing is one of the largest homeless service providers and real estate developers in Los Angeles, operating 30 properties of interim, affordable, and supportive housing across the County. In 2020, the company says it connected 10,808 people with housing resources and supportive services to help them transition out of homelessness.  

Storms also pledged to donate 10% of her business’ December revenue to Los Angeles Family Housing. 

