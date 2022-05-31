Election Day Is Coming in LA. Know Where and How to Vote

The California Primary Election is next week, and there are multiple ways and places where voters can cast their ballot in Los Angeles County.

The two main ways of casting a ballot are through a mail-in ballot or by voting in-person at a polling center.

Here's what to know.

Voting by mail

In LA County all registered voters were mailed a Vote by Mail ballot which they should have received no later than 29 days prior to Election Day in accordance with California voting laws.

Even if you missed the voter registration deadline, you are still able to register on Election Day. In this case, voters are given a Conditional Voter Registration ballot that will be counted once it's verified.

If you are voting by mail, as long as your ballot is postmarked by Election Day and is also received within seven days, the ballot will be counted.

When mailing your ballot there is no postage required.

Drop Off

They can also be dropped off at any Vote Center within LA County or any participating Vote by Mail Ballot Drop Box Location.

Ballot Drop Boxes are open up to 29 days before Election Day, they close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, and are regularly collected by Election Workers.

When dropping off your ballot here is a checklist of things to remember:

Place your filled-in ballot inside Official Return Envelope

Make sure to securely seal the envelope

Sign and date the back of the Official Return Envelope

To find a Ballot Drop Box, use this link.

LA County's website also provides resources if you need to request a replacement for a Vote by Mail ballot, need a ballot in a different language, or want to check if your ballot was received and counted.

In-person voting

Safe and accessible in-person voting will be held until June 6 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Election Day, June 7, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

To help your check-in process move a little smoother, check in using the Quick Check-in Code.

After you enter the necessary personal information a unique check-in barcode will appear. Show that barcode to an Election Worker when checking in at the Vote Center.

This Quick Check-in Code is also printed on your Sample Ballot and Vote Center postcard. Bringing either of those hard copies with you when you vote is also an option.

All voting centers in LA County will be following health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

LA County officials encourage voters to wear a face mask while waiting in line and voting, maintaining social distancing, and wiping and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces after each voter.

To find a voting center near you use this link.

Interesting places to vote

Most voting centers are at churches, schools, or civic centers, but there are some in uncommon places, like aquatic centers.

In the City of Commerce, there is a voting center at the Brenda Villa Aquatic Center in a meeting room located inside the facility. The average estimated wait time is 15 minutes or less.

In Westwood by UCLA's campus, voters can go in for in-person voting at the Hammer Museum on the Annenberg Terrace. The average estimated wait time at this center is 15 minutes or less.

Dodger Stadium is also serving as a voting center for the primary election. This is the second time the team has done this in an effort to help promote voter turnout.

You can vote at Dodger Stadium until Wednesday, June 1.

