Live Nation Offering $25 Tickets for Concerts Happening in SoCal This Summer

If you're looking for a chance to see some of music's biggest names take the stage in Southern California, but don't want to spend a fortune — this deal is for you.

Live Nation, the online ticket retailer, is selling $25 tickets for local shows during the company's Concert Week.

The deal began Wednesday and ends May 10. The promotion offers $25 tickets for more than 3,700 shows this year, the company said.

Some of the concerts in the Los Angeles area include:

Eric Church at Crypto.com Arena (May 7)

New Kids on the Block at Crypto.com Arena (May 27)

Backstreet Boys at FivePoint Amphitheatre (June 5)

Rod Stewart at the Hollywood Bowl (June 14)

Jesse McCartney at the Wiltern (June 25)

Bleachers at Kia Forum (June 29)

Norah Jones at the Green Theatre (June 29)

Wiz Khalifa and Logic at FivePoint Amphitheatre (July 27)

The Chicks at the Greek Theatre (July 26)

OneRepublic at Kia Forum (Aug 16)

Brad Paisley at FivePoint Amphitheatre (Aug. 19)

Goo Goo Dolls at the Green Theatre (Sept. 2)

Hanson at the House of Blues Anaheim (Aug. 31)

Imagine Dragons at Banc of California Stadium (Sept. 15)

Pitbull at FivePoint Amphitheatre (Sept 22)

Jack Johnson at the Hollywood Bowl (Oct. 2)

Maren Morris at the Hollywood Bowl (Oct. 13)

Zac Brown Band at the Hollywood Bowl (Nov. 4)