music

Live Nation Offering $25 Tickets for Concerts Happening in SoCal This Summer

The promotion offers $25 tickets for more than 3,700 shows this year, the company said.

By Kayla Galloway

STAPLES Center will become Crypto.com Arena
Courtesy of AEG

If you're looking for a chance to see some of music's biggest names take the stage in Southern California, but don't want to spend a fortune — this deal is for you.

Live Nation, the online ticket retailer, is selling $25 tickets for local shows during the company's Concert Week.

Brentwood May 4

Free Outdoor Concerts Return to The Getty Center

concerts May 3

Individual Hollywood Bowl Tickets Now on Sale

climate change Apr 27

How The Music Industry Is Turning Green

The deal began Wednesday and ends May 10. The promotion offers $25 tickets for more than 3,700 shows this year, the company said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To see a full list of events and to purchase tickets, click here.

Some of the concerts in the Los Angeles area include:

  • Eric Church at Crypto.com Arena (May 7)
  • New Kids on the Block at Crypto.com Arena (May 27)
  • Backstreet Boys at FivePoint Amphitheatre (June 5)
  • Rod Stewart at the Hollywood Bowl (June 14)
  • Jesse McCartney at the Wiltern (June 25)
  • Bleachers at Kia Forum (June 29)
  • Norah Jones at the Green Theatre (June 29)
  • Wiz Khalifa and Logic at FivePoint Amphitheatre (July 27)
  • The Chicks at the Greek Theatre (July 26)
  • OneRepublic at Kia Forum (Aug 16)
  • Brad Paisley at FivePoint Amphitheatre (Aug. 19)
  • Goo Goo Dolls at the Green Theatre (Sept. 2)
  • Hanson at the House of Blues Anaheim (Aug. 31)
  • Imagine Dragons at Banc of California Stadium (Sept. 15)
  • Pitbull at FivePoint Amphitheatre (Sept 22)
  • Jack Johnson at the Hollywood Bowl (Oct. 2)
  • Maren Morris at the Hollywood Bowl (Oct. 13)
  • Zac Brown Band at the Hollywood Bowl (Nov. 4)

This article tagged under:

musicEntertainmentLive Nation
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us