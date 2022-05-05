Live Nation Offering $25 Tickets for Concerts Happening in SoCal This Summer

If you're looking for a chance to see some of music's biggest names take the stage in Southern California, but don't want to spend a fortune — this deal is for you.
Live Nation, the online ticket retailer, is selling $25 tickets for local shows during the company's Concert Week.
The deal began Wednesday and ends May 10. The promotion offers $25 tickets for more than 3,700 shows this year, the company said.
To see a full list of events and to purchase tickets, click here.
Some of the concerts in the Los Angeles area include:
- Eric Church at Crypto.com Arena (May 7)
- New Kids on the Block at Crypto.com Arena (May 27)
- Backstreet Boys at FivePoint Amphitheatre (June 5)
- Rod Stewart at the Hollywood Bowl (June 14)
- Jesse McCartney at the Wiltern (June 25)
- Bleachers at Kia Forum (June 29)
- Norah Jones at the Green Theatre (June 29)
- Wiz Khalifa and Logic at FivePoint Amphitheatre (July 27)
- The Chicks at the Greek Theatre (July 26)
- OneRepublic at Kia Forum (Aug 16)
- Brad Paisley at FivePoint Amphitheatre (Aug. 19)
- Goo Goo Dolls at the Green Theatre (Sept. 2)
- Hanson at the House of Blues Anaheim (Aug. 31)
- Imagine Dragons at Banc of California Stadium (Sept. 15)
- Pitbull at FivePoint Amphitheatre (Sept 22)
- Jack Johnson at the Hollywood Bowl (Oct. 2)
- Maren Morris at the Hollywood Bowl (Oct. 13)
- Zac Brown Band at the Hollywood Bowl (Nov. 4)