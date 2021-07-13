2020 World Series

Dodgers Fans Can Re-Live the World Series Win at Highland Park's Greyhound Bar

The event is a "World Series Redux," for fans who couldn't party in-person last year.

By Maggie More

The Greyhound

What to Know

  • WHAT: Celebrate the Dodger’s 2020 Championship Win with a one-night-only, belated World Series win celebration!
  • WHERE: The Greyhound, 5570 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
  • WHEN: Thursday, July 15, with first pitch at 7PM and party till close

Most people have a 2020 milestone they wish they could go back and re-do, this time with others around to help celebrate.

When the Dodgers won the World Series last year, it was their first title in 32 years. Fans everywhere rejoiced the team's first title since 1988, but in-person revelry was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Dodgers fans can finally celebrate the World Series victory together at The Greyhound Bar and Grill in Highland Park.

Ronald Martinez | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game Six to win the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

The Greyhound will air Game 6 of the World Series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, so fans can "celebrate the night LA never got to have."

The Greyhound will only show the winning Dodgers vs. Rays world series match, since no current-season Dodger's games are scheduled for that night.

The Greyhound
At 7 p.m. on July 17, The Greyhound will air Game 6 of the World Series so guests can finally watch the Dodgers clinch the series and properly celebrate the big win.

The celebration is one-night-only, with champagne, balloons and revelry promised from the first pitch at 7 p.m. until close.

This once-in-a-lifetime, home-run event will take place at 5570 N Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90042.

