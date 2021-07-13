Dodgers Fans Can Re-Live the World Series Win at Highland Park's Greyhound Bar

What to Know WHAT: Celebrate the Dodger’s 2020 Championship Win with a one-night-only, belated World Series win celebration!

Most people have a 2020 milestone they wish they could go back and re-do, this time with others around to help celebrate.

When the Dodgers won the World Series last year, it was their first title in 32 years. Fans everywhere rejoiced the team's first title since 1988, but in-person revelry was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Dodgers fans can finally celebrate the World Series victory together at The Greyhound Bar and Grill in Highland Park.

Ronald Martinez | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

The Greyhound will air Game 6 of the World Series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, so fans can "celebrate the night LA never got to have."

The Greyhound will only show the winning Dodgers vs. Rays world series match, since no current-season Dodger's games are scheduled for that night.

The celebration is one-night-only, with champagne, balloons and revelry promised from the first pitch at 7 p.m. until close.

This once-in-a-lifetime, home-run event will take place at 5570 N Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90042.