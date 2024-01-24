LA Metro bus hit man's car but the agency wouldn't pay his claim

The I-Team obtained video that shows a Metro bus crashing into a parked car just south of downtown Los Angeles.

The car belonged to Jody Ahrens, who was in disbelief when he was told what happened.

“One of the security guards came upstairs and said, ‘Hey, an MTA (Metro) bus slammed into your car.’ I thought he was joking,” he said.

But it was no joke – the accident totaled Ahrens’ 2012 Ford Taurus. He filed a claim with Metro, and weeks later they made him a $7,000 offer to settle his claim. Ahrens said that covered his totaled car.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“That’s a very good offer. Now I have car rental at $55 a day. I need you to reimburse me for car rental. And they refused,” he said.

In fact, Metro then denied his claim altogether.

“I think they’re just trying to be bullies. And they’re trying not to pay legitimate claims. That’s the bottom line,” said Ahrens.

So Ahrens took Metro to small claims court. He won. The court awarded him $8,100, which covered the loss of his car and some rental car expenses. But Metro appealed.

“Pay me what the court ordered,” said Ahrens.

Only after the I-Team reached out to Metro did it pay Ahrens what the court had ordered.

In a statement, Metro simply told the I-Team that it paid Ahrens what the court ordered plus interest.

“I just wanted to be made somewhat whole and just move on,” he said.

The I-Team learned that if you file a claim with Metro, odds aren’t in your favor.

In 2022, Metro received 1,721 claims involving its buses, but it paid just 714, or 41 percent.

Last year, Metro received 1,981 bus claims through the first of December, but paid only 452, just 23 percent.

In a statement to the I-Team, Metro said it conducts thorough investigations on each claim filed and if liability is established, it will expedite a resolution. It also said litigated claims may take longer to resolve.

Ahrens said people who are in a Metro accident shouldn’t give up.

“Do not allow yourself to be bullied, do not back down. If you have to sue, sue,” he said.