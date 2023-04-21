Newly released research on Los Angeles Police Department car chases shows more than 1,000 people were injured as the result of pursuit crashes between 2018 and March 30, 2023, and nearly half of those injured -- 49% -- were innocent motorists or pedestrians.

Fourteen people, including nine who were "third parties," meaning people not involved in the chases, were killed during the same time period as a result of a collision related to a chase.

Also in the data:

There were 4,203 LAPD pursuits between January 1, 2018 and March 30, 2023

The number of chases increased to 990 in 2021; 971 in 2022 -- up from 665 in 2018

Most car chases lasted less than 5 minutes, and most crashes happened during those short pursuits

Stolen cars were the most common reason for a pursuit

Officers or supervisors decided to stop chases more often in 2022 than any previous year -- because of the danger or LAPD policies

The LA Board of Police Commissioners requested the research after two LAPD pursuits in the San Fernando Valley earlier this year led to the deaths of three innocent motorists, including longtime friends Timothy Schultz, 49, and Christopher Teagardin, 47, who were killed when a driver who fled from officers collided with their car in Panorama City in January.

The report was set for discussion at the Commissioners' April 25 meeting, and the LAPD declined to comment on the findings until the public meeting on Tuesday.

Read the report below: