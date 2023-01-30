Deadline Nears for Plan on Colorado River Water Usage

Seven Western states, including California, are nearing a deadline to submit a plan on how to cut water usage from the Colorado River.

The river is a key source of water for 40 million people, including 19 million Californians as well as the state’s agriculture industry. The federal government has ordered California and six other states that use the river to submit a plan by Tuesday on how to cut allocations by 30%.

“It’s a complex problem. It is complex not only in natural resources, but politically, economically, and socially,” said Jeffrey Silvertooth, a professor at the University of Arizona’s environmental sciences department.

The Colorado River has been supplying water to Southern California for more than 80 years, but it is not eternal, as Western water providers have learned.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The river is 20% smaller than it has been for the last century, the river basin is in a 20-year drought and snowpack is evaporating before the water makes its way to the river.

While declining flows will impact cities, the biggest fight is in the fertile Imperial Valley, which grows most of the nation’s winter vegetables. It’s the water that has farmers ready to fight.

“The Imperial Valley uses more of that water than anywhere else in the American West, about as much as Arizona, more than the rest of California combined. They’re weary of anything that they feel like is going to take their water away because that water is literally their lifeblood,” said Los Angeles Times energy and environment reporter Sammy Roth.

So far, there has been no agreement for a water reduction plan, leaving the possibility of the federal government imposing its own mandatory restrictions on growers and homeowners.