Former employee crashes into Mexican restaurant in Canoga Park

A woman was arrested after crashing into a Mexican restaurant in Canoga Park Friday evening.

The vehicle crashed through Tacos Reyes while customers and employees were inside of the establishment. The driver proceeded to move forward and reverse inside the restaurant.

"We heard someone beeping and making a signal," said customer Yanira Caballeros. "We realized that they weren't calling someone, they were asking us to move out of the way."

According to the owner, Miguel Reyes, the driver was a former employee whose mother and cousin currently work at Tacos Reyes.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Everyone went out the emergency door but thank God nothing happened," said Reyes. "That's what I would have regretted if anything had happened to anyone."

Only the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and in the custody of the LAPD.