Canoga Park

Former employee crashes into Mexican restaurant in Canoga Park

The driver crashed into the front entrance of Tacos Reyes.

By Missael Soto and Dinorah Pérez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was arrested after crashing into a Mexican restaurant in Canoga Park Friday evening.

The vehicle crashed through Tacos Reyes while customers and employees were inside of the establishment. The driver proceeded to move forward and reverse inside the restaurant.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"We heard someone beeping and making a signal," said customer Yanira Caballeros. "We realized that they weren't calling someone, they were asking us to move out of the way."

According to the owner, Miguel Reyes, the driver was a former employee whose mother and cousin currently work at Tacos Reyes.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Everyone went out the emergency door but thank God nothing happened," said Reyes. "That's what I would have regretted if anything had happened to anyone."

Only the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and in the custody of the LAPD.

This article tagged under:

Canoga Park
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us