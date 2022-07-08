Goldenvoice's Inaugural Palomino Festival Debuts at the Rose Bowl This Weekend

Goldenvoice, the company behind the acclaimed Stagecoach Country Music Festival , is bringing a new kind of country music festival to Californians.

The Palomino Festival is Goldenvoice's inaugural alternative-country music festival that will take place on Saturday, July 9 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Doors to the festival will open at 12 p.m.

The lineup for the single-day festival includes artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Orville Peck, Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Zach Bryan and more.

Ticket prices for the event range from $179 to $699, and children age 10 and under get in for free as long as they're with a paying adult. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Food is not included in the ticket price, but will be sold at the festival. The event is also cashless, but if you don't have your credit card with you, "locations where you can convert cash to a pre-paid Visa card will be available," the festival website states.

Get more information for the event, including a list of items that are and are not allowed, ADA accomodation, COVID-19 safety and parking information at the festival website.