Grupo Firme announces first U.S. tour in nearly a year in the heart of Hollywood 

Grupo Firme announced their ‘La Última Peda’ U.S. Tour at the iconic TCL Chinese theater, but this is not a farewell tour.

“I’m very happy. This is a big day," said Eduin Cazares, the frontman for the group.

Cazares said the tour theme, ‘La Última Peda’, is more a play on the feeling of a hangover when you promise not to drink again.

Cazares announced last summer that he was retiring, but later retracted the news and returned to the group to tour in December.

Since then, the group has been planning the 32-date U.S. tour that kicks off in San Antonio on May 10 and wraps up at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on Nov. 2.

“BMO is different because it’s the heart of the Mexican people in LA,” said Isael Gutierrez, Grupo Firme Manager.

The group’s tours have sold out seven back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and they were also the first banda group to perform on Coachella’s mainstage.

“I’m excited,” said Liz Tapia, a fan who is counting down the days until their LA concert. “I’m ready for it, they come November second. They are the party boys. They are the Spanish version of the Beatles.”

They’re so popular they received the keys to the cities of Coachella, Inglewood and Los Angeles. They were the first Mexican regional band to perform inside the Los Angeles council chambers.

“We were waiting for them,” said Crystal Gomez, a fan who got invited to the tour release event. “Grupo Firme is a big deal for all the Mexicans.”