Hollywood

Grupo Firme announces first U.S. tour in nearly a year in the heart of Hollywood 

It’s called ‘La Última Peda’ U.S. Tour, but it won’t be their last tour.

By Mekahlo Medina

NBCLA

Grupo Firme announced their ‘La Última Peda’ U.S. Tour at the iconic TCL Chinese theater, but this is not a farewell tour.

“I’m very happy. This is a big day," said Eduin Cazares, the frontman for the group.

Cazares said the tour theme, ‘La Última Peda’, is more a play on the feeling of a hangover when you promise not to drink again.

Cazares announced last summer that he was retiring, but later retracted the news and returned to the group to tour in December.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Since then, the group has been planning the 32-date U.S. tour that kicks off in San Antonio on May 10 and wraps up at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on Nov. 2.

“BMO is different because it’s the heart of the Mexican people in LA,” said Isael Gutierrez, Grupo Firme Manager.

The group’s tours have sold out seven back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, and they were also the first banda group to perform on Coachella’s mainstage.

Local

Hollywood Walk of Fame 3 hours ago

‘That man means a lot.' LA radio DJ Big Boy to speak at Dr. Dre's Walk of Fame star ceremony

Hollywood Walk of Fame 5 hours ago

Radio legend Big Boy to speak at Dr. Dre's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

“I’m excited,” said Liz Tapia, a fan who is counting down the days until their LA concert. “I’m ready for it, they come November second. They are the party boys. They are the Spanish version of the Beatles.”

They’re so popular they received the keys to the cities of Coachella, Inglewood and Los Angeles. They were the first Mexican regional band to perform inside the Los Angeles council chambers.

“We were waiting for them,” said Crystal Gomez, a fan who got invited to the tour release event. “Grupo Firme is a big deal for all the Mexicans.”

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us