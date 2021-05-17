LA County Transportation Infrastructure Projects Given Nearly $40 Million

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects, Caltrans announced Monday.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option to buy an additional 39.

The Long Beach Transit/Electric Commuter Express was allocated $6.5 million to procure five zero-emission battery electric buses and construct charging infrastructure to create a zero-emission over-the-road coach commuter route between Long Beach and UCLA.

The Los Angeles Regional Transit System Integration and Modernization Program received $5 million to complete environmental documentation for the Vermont Transit Corridor, which will include either a bus or rail transit service between Hollywood Boulevard and 120th Street.

A total of $924 million was allocated during the commission's May meeting to improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. About half the funding is provided through the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

"Caltrans is building a brighter future through a transportation network that serves all Californians," Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said. "This significant investment will help us fortify and enhance our state's vast network of highways, bridges, transit lines, bikeways and pedestrian routes."

Nearly $900,000 was also given to an infrastructure project in nearby Thousand Oaks in Ventura County. That funding will help construct sidewalk, curb, gutter and accessible ramps on the north and south side of Los Feliz Drive between Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Conejo School Road.