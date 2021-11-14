Driver, Wanted for Assaulting an Officer, Inside San Jose Hills House After LAPD Pursuit

A driver is barricaded inside a home in South San Jose Hills, after leading Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Olympic division in a high-speed chase from Silverlake through the Diamond Bar area and West Covina on Sunday afternoon.

The pursuit started in Silverlake, after the male driver of a white Chevy SVU assaulted an LAPD police officer, attempting to run them over with their vehicle twice, according to the LAPD.

The wanted vehicle, registered to an owner in Rialto and likely not stolen, traveled from surface streets in Silverlake to the Diamond Bar area in 20 minutes, around 2:50 p.m.

The vehicle at one point travelled down the westbound 210 Freeway, weaving in and out of lanes and driving down the shoulder of the freeway at times.

The driver travelled down surface streets in the Azusa area, eventually making his way into West Covina.

The LAPD underwent the pursuit for long enough that at 3:01 p.m. they became concerned about fuel levels, and requested that the California Highway Patrol take over the chase, though the pursuit ended before the CHP vehicles arrived.

Azusa police were also notified of the chase, as the wanted vehicle travelled at high speeds on surface streets into the Azusa area, then into West Covina, through to La Punte.

The driver pulled over around 3:15 p.m. in a residential area in South San Jose Hills, on Doverdale Avenue and Richford Avenue, then fled on foot into a home on the 400 block of Doverdale.

A few minutes after the driver disappeared into the building, three individuals were seen exiting the home -- a young girl holding a dog, a young woman and a man.

It was not immediately clear if the driver knew the residents of the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.