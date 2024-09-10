Line Fire latest: Firefighters concerned massive blaze could grow larger in next 48 hours

Firefighters battling the Line Fire in San Bernardino County remain concerned the 23,000-acre blaze could grow significantly within the next 48 hours as they face unfavorable conditions that are feeding the fire.

Amid triple-digit temperatures in this sweltering heat wave, more than 1,700 firefighters are working to contain the massive blaze ripping through the San Bernardino National Forest. The fire began Thursday night and as of Monday evening, swelled to 23,714 acres with 5% containment.

The Line Fire continued to grow in San Bernardino County, burning more than 23,000 acres. Christian Cázares reports for the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 9, 2024.

“Really tough fire, still,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua said. “Same conditions as the last few days – hot, dry and we have thunderstorms predicted again for today.”

The hot weather, coupled with steep terrain in remote areas, has proved to be a challenge for crews working tirelessly to upend the blaze, which is threatening about 36,000 structures. Three firefighters were injured in the blaze.

Due to the fire, Bear Valley Unified School District canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also issued a state of emergency because of the fire. The National Guard is slated to be deployed to evacuated areas to help law enforcement keep order.

The following evacuation orders and warnings have been issued:

Evacuation orders

CA-38 and Middle Control Rd, Angelus Oaks

Garnett Street east to the 138 and Mill Creek north to the foothills

The area from Calle Del Rio to Hwy 38, including Greenspot Road North

All underdeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue

The areas of Running Spring east of Highway 330 and south of Highway 18

The communities of Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake

The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill from Highland Avenue north to the foothills

North of Highland Avenue and East of Palm Avenue to Highway 330

Garnett Street east to 38 and Mill Creek north to the foothills

Forest Falls

Mountain Home Village

Evacuation warnings

Neighborhoods east of Church Street, north of Highland Avenue

Neighborhoods east of Weaver, north of Greenspot to the Iron Bridge

Green Valley Lake

Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment

Road closures

Highway 18 is closed going northbound (inbound) from Kuffle Canyon to Running Springs. Only southbound (outbound) traffic is allowed.

Highway 18 is closed from Running Springs to Highway 38 (Big Bear Dam).

Highway 330 is closed from Highland Ave to Highway 18 in Running Springs.

Evacuation shelters